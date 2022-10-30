Request Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $109.15 million and approximately $19.80 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,706.30 or 1.00009489 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003605 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00054513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00045144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11091821 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $8,236,784.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

