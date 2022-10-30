Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Down 13.4% in October

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 34,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,610,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RZLT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,642. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RZLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “assumes” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Stories

