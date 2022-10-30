Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Down 13.4% in October

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLTGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rezolute by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 34,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,610,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RZLT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,642. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.63.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RZLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “assumes” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

