Ribbon Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $123.57 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $123.57 million and $517,334.00 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

