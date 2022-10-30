Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.86

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$82.86 and traded as high as C$89.82. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$89.77, with a volume of 114,533 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

The company has a market cap of C$9.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$618.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$569.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

