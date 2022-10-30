Robert W. Baird Increases Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $570.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.00.

NYSE NOC opened at $548.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $491.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

