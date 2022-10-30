Robert W. Baird Raises Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $98.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.91. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock worth $63,808,063. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

