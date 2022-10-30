Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Update

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,400 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 628,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 375.7 days.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSGUF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $5.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading

