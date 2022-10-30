Ronit Capital LLP Boosts Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. StoneCo makes up about 1.3% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 75.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 6,243,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,326. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

