Ronit Capital LLP Grows Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Ronit Capital LLP boosted its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Stephens downgraded Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Open Lending Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.26. 564,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.