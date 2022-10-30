Ronit Capital LLP Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 748,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 175,405 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 365,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,418,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 48,499,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,195,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ITUB. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

