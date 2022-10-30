Ronit Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 20,000 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Up 10.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.07. 91,695,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,685,196. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.