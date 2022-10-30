Ronit Capital LLP Sells 45,000 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Ronit Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Farfetch by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

NYSE FTCH traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.38. 5,603,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,938. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

