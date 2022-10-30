Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $413.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $501.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.98. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

