Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target to €13.50

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.2 %

GLPEY opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

About Galp Energia, SGPS

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,600.00%.

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.