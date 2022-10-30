Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target to €13.50

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2022

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 1.2 %

GLPEY opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,600.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.