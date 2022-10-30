Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Lowered to $143.00 at Eight Capital

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective lowered by Eight Capital to $143.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.91.

Royal Gold Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 22.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $231,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 119.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 72.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

