Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in October

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.9 days.

ROYUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Unibrew A/S from 665.00 to 445.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYUF remained flat at $66.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.73. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $66.60.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

