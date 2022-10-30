Royce & Associates LP Acquires 103,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.77% of Calix worth $17,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 35.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 81.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 48.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Calix by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 930,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,776,000 after purchasing an additional 44,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.99 and a beta of 1.69. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,059,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

