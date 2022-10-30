Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.47% of The Hackett Group worth $20,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCKT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Hackett Group by 2,061.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 149.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 97,633 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,758,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The Hackett Group Price Performance
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $74.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.
The Hackett Group Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.