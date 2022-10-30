Royce & Associates LP Has $27.68 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.93% of Fabrinet worth $27,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,271,000 after acquiring an additional 172,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

Shares of FN opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

