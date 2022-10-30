Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 829,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $25,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in National Instruments by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in National Instruments by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in National Instruments by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $38.72 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,779.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,779.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $438,050. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

