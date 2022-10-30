Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 62,631 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.52% of Kimball Electronics worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 179.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 308,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 197,841 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 146,825 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 886.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 114,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,844 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 364,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 75,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $503.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.34. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

