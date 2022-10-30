Royce & Associates LP Purchases 31,163 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,163 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $18,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

