Royce & Associates LP Sells 34,880 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.37% of RLI worth $19,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $128.89 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $129.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

