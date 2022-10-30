Royce & Associates LP Sells 46,708 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,708 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $20,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 425.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,093,000 after acquiring an additional 55,935 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $27.15 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $529.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IIIN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

