Royce & Associates LP Sells 50,300 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.65% of Dorian LPG worth $22,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 81.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 106,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Dorian LPG by 145.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Dorian LPG by 637.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,563 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $575,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 387,000 shares of company stock worth $5,975,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.05. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 199.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LPG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

