Royce & Associates LP Sells 892,160 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,867,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892,160 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 7.56% of Trean Insurance Group worth $24,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIG. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 131,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TIG stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $180.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.65. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

