Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Short Interest Up 88.5% in October

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the September 30th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rubicon Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ RBCN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. 9,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,760. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

Rubicon Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBCN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $637,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

