Safe Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.89 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00019001 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $81.89 million and approximately $120,304.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00132577 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00244867 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00064826 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004527 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000342 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.96639804 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $118,736.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

