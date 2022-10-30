SafeMoon Reaches Market Cap of $3.58 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One SafeMoon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $20.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,499.25 or 0.31559655 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012326 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,016,314,204,099 tokens. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeMoon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.