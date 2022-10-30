SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €105.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($113.27) target price on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SAP to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on SAP in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at €97.74 ($99.73) on Wednesday. SAP has a 1-year low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($132.39). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $114.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

