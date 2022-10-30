SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to €115.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($124.49) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.33.
SAP Stock Performance
Shares of SAP stock opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.