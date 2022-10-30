SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to €115.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($124.49) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.33.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

SAP Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

