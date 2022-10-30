Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 3,577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 684.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 706.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

