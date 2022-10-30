Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 767 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 835,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 140,724 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 13.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,552,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $105,687.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,102.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $105,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,102.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $30,348.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,297. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

