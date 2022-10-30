Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

SCYYF stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. 60,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Scandium International Mining has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. Its principal project is the Nyngan scandium project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company was formerly known as EMC Metals Corp.

