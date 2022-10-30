Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Scandium International Mining Price Performance
SCYYF stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. 60,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Scandium International Mining has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.16.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
