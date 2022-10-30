Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 4,831 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,096,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $747,581,000 after buying an additional 3,538,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.99.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,772,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,850,406. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.