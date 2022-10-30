Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 17,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 66,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded up $8.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,928. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.15. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

