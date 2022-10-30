Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 1,105 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Roche were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Roche stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,112. Roche Holding AG has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

