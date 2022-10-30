Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 26,740 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

UBER stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. 27,116,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,318,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

