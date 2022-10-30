Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 6,111 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 407.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.31. 2,486,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,212. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

