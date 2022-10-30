Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $3.85 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,390,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Etsy by 13.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.81. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $340,966.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

