Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.62. 350,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.82. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

