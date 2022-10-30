Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.61. 10,812,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,524,456. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.42 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

