Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.01. 78,198,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,592,312. The company has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

