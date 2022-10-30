Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 8,028 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.77. 11,227,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,571,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.