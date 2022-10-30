Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Schmitt Industries Stock Performance
SMIT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,243. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.20.
