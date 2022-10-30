Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Schmitt Industries Stock Performance

SMIT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,243. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

