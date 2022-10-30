Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.47 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,240. The firm has a market cap of $747.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.