Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 284.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 139,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $56.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.