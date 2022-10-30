Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,141. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96.

