Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 693,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $58.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $84.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.