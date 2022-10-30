Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2022

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 693,955 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $58.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $84.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.