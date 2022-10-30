Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,816,000 after buying an additional 16,972,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,728,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,899,000 after buying an additional 182,964 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after buying an additional 3,268,354 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60.

